Honey-Can-Do 3-Shelf Metal Sports Equipment Storage Unit, 36", Black (SHF-08200)

Let's play ball! Leave the days of having the kids' sports equipment strewn all over the yard/garage/basement/house/fill in the blank. With this storage unit perfect for all their gear, it will all now be in one place, ready whenever that active streak arrives and you're ready for some competition. Baskets are large enough for bats and rackets and sturdy enough to hold up to 40 pounds each. This unit is versatile enough to double play as a great kitchen, basement or garage storage unit as well, great for towels, dishes, auto accessories and more..Dimensions: 75"H x 36"W x 18"D.Assembly required.Sturdy chrome construction holds up to wear and tear.Three nonadjustable shelves and three pull-out baskets.Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.Comes in black and made of metal.Sports equipment storage unit offers plenty of storage space for any office, garage, or utility room.Wheels allow for easy portability when reorganizing your garage or basement.Holds up to 40 lbs. per basket