Viking 3 Series 30 " Freestanding Electric Range - RD30BG6SS

Viking RVGR33025B 30 Inch Wide 4.0 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Natural Gas Range with Five Burners Features: 4.0 cubic foot capacity offers allows you to cook large meals or accommodate large roasts The range is designed with flexibility in mind, offering five burners for multiple pan sizes Sealed burners prevent spills from entering the cooking area for easy cleaning Dual fuel ranges pair an electric oven with a gas cooktop to give the best of both worlds. The control of gas burners with the superior baking power of an electric oven Continuous grates make moving heavy pots and pans from burner to burner simpler and safer Large viewing window and interior halogen lighting lets you easily check on your food without opening the oven Integrated bottom storage drawer holds your baking sheets and pans, saving valuable space in your kitchen cabinets Product Technologies: Five Permanently Sealed Burners: With a variety of BTU ratings including a new fifth burner, this range can handle all of your surface cooking needs. SureSpark™ Ignition System: From low to high, the exclusive SureSpark™ ignition system lights every time.span Continuous Grate: It’s a breeze to slide stew laden pots or to utilize multiple burners with the heavy-duty virtually continuous grate surface. TruGlide™ Oven Racks System: This large capacity oven has six rack positions and ships standard with one TruGlide oven rack and two standard racks. ProFlow™ Convection Baffle: Bake breads and cakes to lofty perfection with the incredibly even heat circulation of the ProFlo™ Convection Baffle system. Each ProFlow™ Baffle has been engineered specifically for each oven cavity to maximize even cooking. Specifications: Total Capacity: 4.0 Cu. Ft. Back Left Burner BTU: 8000 Back Right Burner BTU: 12000 Middle Burner BTU: 9000 Front Left Burner BTU: 18000 Front Right Burner BTU: 18000 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Self-Cleaning: Yes Sabbath Mode: Yes Depth: 29" Height: 36" Width: 29-7/8" Gas Ranges Stainless Steel