Mind Reader 3 Section Letter Tray Desktop Supplies Tray Document Organizer, Black

Sort and store your important documents and supplies in a stylish iron letter tray from Mind Reader Products. Eliminate clutter from your desktop with a convenient desktop letter tray organizer from Mind Reader products. Constructed from long-lasting, reliable iron, this convenient holder helps you sort and stash important documents, files, notebooks, mail, textbooks, or even makeup palettes. The stacked design allows you to easily view what's stored in each section, so you can find your necessities quickly and with ease, while maintaining your privacy and helping to alleviate clutter. The multi-section combined design helps to save additional space by providing sections large enough to hold full sheets of paper either vertically or horizontally. These sections provide ample space for storing large and small envelopes, file folders, notebooks, and even textbooks, while keeping them at eye level where they're easily located. An open clearance central section offers a larger area in which you can place small plants, your desk phone, textbooks, or any other items that won't fit into the smaller sections. This stylish organizer makes a great addition to your home office setup, makeup stations, dorm room desktops, or even classrooms. Purge the excess clutter and unsightly stacks of paper by putting this five-sectioned folder holder to work. As versatile as your priorities, the sturdy iron file organizer from Mind Reader Products puts organization at your fingertips.