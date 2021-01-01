From red barrel studio
3 Seat Flared Arm Stationary Sofa And Couch
The stationary sofa and couch,with modern simple design and clean-lined style,offers a good place for your room.The back cushions also feature a tufted design for an extra layer of texture in your space.The frame, seat, and back cushions are upholstered in polyester fabric in a variety of colors to choose from and stuffed with foam and sinuous springs for a supported spot.And it is an excellent option for your home, office,and guest room.