From red barrel studio

3 Seat Flared Arm Stationary Sofa And Couch

$669.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The stationary sofa and couch,with modern simple design and clean-lined style,offers a good place for your room.The back cushions also feature a tufted design for an extra layer of texture in your space.The frame, seat, and back cushions are upholstered in polyester fabric in a variety of colors to choose from and stuffed with foam and sinuous springs for a supported spot.And it is an excellent option for your home, office,and guest room.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com