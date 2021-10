Speed - Ratcheting open end allows you to advance the nut without removing the wrench from the fastener Strength - The ratcheting crowfoot design exceeds ASME requirements for torque performance Access - Use with an extension to reach hard to access nuts or when there is not enough clearance to use a ratchet Ease of Use - Arrow stamped on head quickly identifies direction of rotation Quick ID - Size laser etched on both sides of head for easy identification