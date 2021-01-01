L'Objet - 3 Ring Napkin Rings - Set of 4

Adorn your place settings with this set of four 3 ring napkin rings by L'Objet. This set of four will enrich any décor with their distinguishable handcrafted details. Made from platinum plated brass this set makes a wonderful addition to any table setting and also makes a fabulous luxury gift idea for any occasion. Attention to detail is often what distinguishes any presentation from beautiful to memorable. Key features: * Dimensions: 4cm / 1.6" * Material: brass with platinum-plating * Three ring napkin rings - set of four * Beautiful attention to detail will enrich any table setting * Range of napkin ring designs by L'Objet available * Wide selection of L'Objet home accessories available