Genius Tools 3/8" Dr. Torque Wrench, 6 ~ 30 Nm - 380030N

TORQUE WRENCH - 3/8" Dr. Torque wrench rated for 6-30 Nm SPECIFICATIONS - 3/8 Inch Drive Size with an overall length of 350mm (or 13.78 Inches) DURABLE MATERIALS - Made from Tool grade raw materials that can handle a lifetime of professional use TOOL ORGANIZATION - Size and specifications are permanently marked for easy identification HIGHLY ACCURATE - Every Genius Tools torque wrench is individually tested by hand to ensure compliance and accuracy. Every unit comes with a certificate of testing. ANSI STANDARDS - Meets or exceeds the standards established by the American National Standards Institute PROFESSIONAL GRADE - Genius Tools are designed and made for use by professional technicians and built to perform over a lifetime of heavy use. Trust Genius for a quality tool at a value cost to you