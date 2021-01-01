Purchase the Red Heart® Soft™ Yarn, 10oz. at Michaels. Elegant drape, subtle sheen, and rich body combine with an ultra-soft hand to create an exceptionally versatile yarn with minimal splitting. Elegant drape, subtle sheen, and rich body combine with an ultra-soft hand to create an exceptionally versatile yarn with minimal splitting. Ideal for knit and crochet projects for the entire family, from apparel to accents for your home, this larger skein is great for large projects. Weight: Medium (4) Contents: 100% acrylicSkein Weight: 10 oz. / 283 gYardage: 513 yd. / 471 m Knitting Gauge:17 sts - 23 rows = 4" (10 cm)Crochet Gauge:12 sc - 15 rows = 4" (10 cm) Suggested Knitting Needle:5 mm, US - 8Suggested Crochet Hook:5.5 mm, US - I/9 | 3 Pack of Red Heart® Soft™ Yarn, 10 oz in Minty | Michaels®