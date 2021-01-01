The chrysanthemum, or "mum", is the essential fall plant with showy flowers that bloom throughout the season and come in a range of colors from classic yellow to hues of purple, bronze, red and orange. Add bold fall color and texture to any flower bed by using 3.00 QT annuals as a compliment to perennials and shrubs in your landscape. Great for bordering walkways, filling flower beds, creating borders or planting in your own container combos. extend the bloom time by removing dead blooms and allowing the buds to pop through. Overwinter in the ground and they may surprise you and return next year. Lowe's 3-Quart Mum in Pot (L17375) | NURSERY