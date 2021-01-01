3 Port USB 30 Hub with Ethernet USB Hub with Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet USB Hub Supporting 101001000 Mbps Ethernet Network in Black

Best Quality Guranteed. DUAL-FUNCTION USB 3.0 HUB transforms a single USB port into a 3 port hub with USB network adapter; Connect a keyboard, mouse, flash drive or other USB 3.0 or USB 2.0 peripheral; Add Gigabit Ethernet capability to a computer without an RJ45 network port with this USB Ethernet Adapter LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE USB HUB ADAPTER weighs less than 2 ounces with a short tail that folds neatly beside the hub for convenient storage or traveling in a laptop sleeve; The USB 3 to Ethernet adapter with USB reduces wear and tear on the USB port of your valuable computer from frequent unplugging WIRELESS ALTERNATIVE Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for laptop provides an option in locations with Wi-Fi dead zones; Stream large video files or download a software upgrade through a wired home or office LAN; USB 3.0 to Ethernet adapter provides better security than most wireless connections and a fast data transfer rate up to