3 Port Toslink Splitter with 4pcs 6ft Optical Cable Digital Optical Audio Splitter Aluminum Alloy SPDIF Toslink Fiber Audio Splitter 1 in 3 Out.

Best Quality Guranteed. Optical Audio Splitter 1x3One way of optical fiber signals splitter to three sets of SPDIF/TosLink/Optical signal receiving device. Audio format supportSupport Digital 5.1CH Dolby-AC3/DTS/PCM/LPCM2.0,32kHz, 44.1kHz, 48kHz and 96kHz Long distance signal transmission Used optical fiber cable loss less the 0.2Db/m, Output distance is up to 25m/80ft. Voltage ProtectionOver-voltage protection can prevent the damage caused by connecting unmatched power adapter to the machine. High-grade Aluminum Alloy Design Overall Shielding without Signal Interference, Ensure high-quality audio signal to send