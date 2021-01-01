3' Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Multi-Color Lights

Make your Christmas time full of merry and bright with our Fiber Optic 3' Christmas Tree. Each tree comes with 84 pieces PVC tips, which makes the tree looks real and thicker. Thanks to the pre-installed fiber optic design, you can save plenty of time to decorate your tree. Different colors makes this tree more perfect. A high density plastic bases is included to support the tree in a upright position and can be used for a long time. This tree is sure to add more cheer to your holiday.