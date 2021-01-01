From orren ellis
3 Pieces Teak Acacia Wood Patio Bistro Set With Table And Cushions
Advertisement
Made of premium acacia wood, this set is sturdy and durable. It’s equipped with thick seat and back cushions for extra comfort and fatigue relief. Even better, the smooth zipper aids in cover removal and cleaning process. Additionally, the coffee table can be used in different ways based on your different needs. Because of its modern yet classic design, this furniture set is going to be a great decor to your balcony, backyard, poolside, etc.