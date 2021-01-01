Devoko 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets Outdoor Patio Set Wicker Bistro Set Rattan Chair Modern Conversation Sets with Table for Yard and Bistro

Refreshing Style & Wide Use: The refreshing style of 3 pieces patio furniture sets with a combination of metal and rattan is more suitable for summer. Perfect for your patio, backyard, garden, lawn, and poolside. Ergonomic & Comfortable Seat: The bending design of the armrest better fits the curve of the arm, and the backrest also perfectly fits your back, which is more humanized. Your body better integrates into the chair, relaxing your leisure time. Premium & Stable Material: This patio set is mainly made of high-quality PE wicker by hand, the bearing capacity is strong and the sitting is soft and comfortable. The steel frame structure of powder coating is stronger, and the waterproof is also improved. Tempered Glass & Partition Board: The upgraded coffee table is made of tempered glass with better bearing capacity. Meanwhile, a small partition wicker board is added under the table to increase the space, which is a good choice to place books and magazines.