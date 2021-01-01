3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set,PE Rattan Wicker 3 Pcs Outdoor Sofa Set w/Washable Cushion and Glass Tabletop,Conversation Furniture for Garden Poolside Balcony (Beige)

3 Pieces PE Rattan Conversation SetPATIO FURNITURE SET INCLUDE:2 x Armrest Sofa(with cushion), 1×Coffee table(without glass top) DIMENSIONS:Armrest Sofa Dimensions: 17.7"L x 17.7"W x 32.3"HCoffee Table Dimensions:15.2"L x 15.2"W x 16.1"H Specifications:Material: Steel Frame & PE RattanRattan Color: grey dual rattan knitting FUNCTIONAL AND COMFORTABLE:High quality strong steel frame ensure stability, maximum load bearing support 280 pounds. The rubber covers at the bottom keep your chair from scratching even on the hard floor.UNLIMITED USE AREA:Beautifule Setting for Patio - This 3 Pieces Set are designed a perfect size for your backyard porch, deck, apartment, terrace, even pool. You can put the wine or book on the square glass top table.ASSEMBLY:Includes all necessary hardware and instructions for a middle assembly around 15-30 mins. All-Weather Resistant & Easy Clean:We use a rust-resistant steel frame with durable PE rattan wicker to make sure it can be used for a long time all year round. This patio outdoor wicker can well stand for both test of time and high temperature, which is perfect for any outdoor and indoor use. Removable cushion covers is easy to clean. Notices: ~Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. ~Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display.