3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Sets,Outdoor All-Weather PE Rattan Wicker Lawn Conversation SetsGarden Sofa Set with Coffee Table and Washable Couch Cushions (Beige)

Description When you want to invite your neighbors for a delicious meal or enjoy a warm bath in the sun, this 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group With Cushions will be a good choice.Charming in design,this set features a two seater sofa,lounge sofa and a coffee table.Crafted with a classic beige thick woven rattan wicker weaving reinforced with rust resistant steel, this patio set is resistant to water, cracking, splitting and sun rays so it can last years to come.Thick seat and back cushions will allow you and your guests to relax in comfort, while the removable zippered cushions keep your set looking in tip top shape and brand new as time goes on. Feature Perfect for spending time with your family and taking time to enjoy the great outdoors in comfort while adding the perfect finishing touch to your backyard. Crafted with high quality PE rattan weaving material that is water and UV resistant, furniture reinforced with a rust resistant steel frame. Removable zippered cushion covers make it easy to maintain your set and keep it looking like brand new for years to come. Weights & Dimensions Sofa: 25.2'' H x 70.9'' W x 47'' D Table: 15'' H x 31.1'' L x 17.7'' W Seat Cushion Thickness: 2.8'' Back cushions thickness: 3" Package Size/Weight: 47”x26”x14” / 79 lb Overall Product Weight: 76 lb Specifications Pieces Included: 1 Table, 1 Sofa, 1 lounge Frame Color: Brown Chair Seat/Back Material: Wicker/ Rattan Design: Deep seating Seating Capacity: 3 Individual Chair Weight Capacity: 300 Pounds Table color: Brown Table Top Material: Tempered glass Table Top Color: Clear Cushions Included: Yes, include 2 seat cushions and 3 back cushions Cushions Color: Beige Removable Cushion Cover: Yes Cushion Fill Material: High Density Foam Toss Pillows Included: No Assembly Required: Yes Level of Assembly: Full Assembly Needed, at least 2 people Package Number: 1 County of Origin: Vietnam Warranty Length: 1 Year Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding.