STARTO 3 Pieces Living Room Furniture Sofa Sets, Modern Upholstered Velvet Setctional Three-Seat Couch, Loveseat and Armchair for Home Office, Black

[Modern Upholstered Sofa] Modular sofa sets can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways, matching perfectly with any decor theme, is a great addition to your living room bedroom or office.The side pocket is convenient for small things like remote control or magazine. [3 pieces Sofa Set] Set includes 1 three seat sofa, 1 loveseat and 1 sofa chair. Dimensions- 3-Seat couch: 33'' H x 80'' W x 29'' D. Loveseat: 33'' H x 55.3'' W x 29'' D. Armchair: 33'' H x 32.7'' W x 29'' D. [Sturdy Construction] Crafted with a solid wood frame for maximum support weight 250lbs/seat, added stability and durability, can be used for a long time. [Ultimate Comfort] Fine velvet material, the seat cushions of our sofa sets are filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated. Sectional couch is perfect for apartment, condo, loft, bungalow, house. [Classic Design] While the rectangular-shaped arms round out the design with a hint of Mid Century style, adding a tasteful addition to your living space with this beautiful sofa set. Requires simple assembly, instructions and tool kit included.