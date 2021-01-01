3 Pieces Kitchen Table Set With Metal Frame And Shelf Storage

This 3-piece table and chair set is a perfect addition to compact space. Crafted of MDF and metal frames, the surface of the iron pipe is painted, which not only increases the rust resistance but also increases the stability, while also compact in design to accommodate small spaces. Then wooden round table is designed with a multipurpose lower shelf perfect for holding wine and food trays, cups, fruits, snacks, newspaper, magazines, etc. good to save your spaces. Both two chairs can be conveniently tucked under the standard height table to space-saving storage while not in use, great solution for small spaces