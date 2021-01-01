3 Pieces Bundle for Apple Pencil Cap Holder Nib Cover Adapter Tether for Apple Pencil 1st Generation iPad 102 iPad 97 iPad Air 3rd GeniPad Pro 105.

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of silicone rubber, durable. Easy to install and use. Grips tightly to the body of your Apple Pencil 1st generation so it will not fall off. Designed for Apple Pencil 1st generation, iPad 10.2 2019, iPad 6th gen 2018 Pencil, iPad Pro 9.7 Pencil, iPad Pro 10.5 Pencil, iPad Air 3rd Gen Pencil, iPad Mini 5 Pencil. The Cover for iPad Pro Pencil protects pencil cap against rolling off uneven surface and being lost. And the Pencil Nib Cover can fully protected your Pencil Nib from any damage. The Charging Cable Adapter Tether secures charging to Micro USB Adapter and protects charging from being lost. Package includes: 1x Pencil Cap Holder, 1x Nib Cover, 1x Charging Cable Adapter Tether ( Pencil & Cap & Charging Cable & Adapter Not Included!) Available in a variety of bright and fun colors