3 Piece Wood Tabletop Candlestick Set

Add instant warmth and inviting ambiance with this set of 3 pillar candle holders. This set is a great addition to any rustic-inspired interior and will surely complement your existing home decors. With wide candle platforms and curved bodies along with distressed beige and white finishes, these short pillar candle holders work beautifully on any mantel or accent table. Made of mango wood, this home decor set provides solid construction and is perfect for creating an elegant adornment or centerpiece for a festive. Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding lighted candles to this set of impressive candle holders. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Each pillar candle holder can accommodate 1 votive or pillar candle. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. This set includes 3 candle holder. Farmhouse-themed style.