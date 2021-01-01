Refresh and cleanse your synthetic or human hair wig with TressAllure 3-piece wig care kit. How do I use it: Fill basin with enough cold water to cover hairpiece. Add one capful of shampoo to every two quarts of water. Soak piece five minutes; rinse thoroughly with cold water. Pat out excess water with towel. Do not twist or wring or brush your wig when wet. Place on stand or hang to dry. Fill basin of your choice with enough cold water to cover hairpiece. Add one capful of conditioner to every two quarts of water. Soak piece five minutes; rinse thoroughly with cold water. Pat out excess water with towel. Do not twist or wring or brush your wig when wet. Place on stand or hang to dry. Pump finishing mist liberally as needed. From TressAllure. Includes: