3 Piece Unscented Flameless Candle Set

Add a relaxing ambiance to your home with Flameless LED Pillar Candles. This product is made with real wax. The flickering LED lights on these candles give the impression of a flame-burning candle without the potential risk of fire. Place them inside lanterns for a modern twist on a classic style or use them with wall sconces to create dramatic and functional accent pieces. They're versatile and easy to use. You can even set a timer to have them shut off after bedtime. This pillar candles pack comes with a 3-count of candles. Each candle requires 3 AAA batteries (not included). Flameless LED Pillar Candles are ideal to have on hand during storms and power loss. They give off safe, warm and comforting light for your home.