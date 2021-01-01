Calista 3-Piece Take Care Hair Kit w/ Achieve10 & Dry Shamp

Treat you hair to only the best treatment with the Calista Take Care Kit. Complete with three of Calista's favorite essential products, the Take Care Kit includes Achieve 10, Day Off Dry Shampoo, and a Smoothie Brush, so you can get perfect hair every day while helping to keep hair looking amazing.



Achieve 10 is formulated with a blend of ingredients that leaves hair with added shine and the look of added body and fullness, and it keeps hair feeling silky smooth. Day Off Dry Shampoo is uniquely formulated and will leave you feeling good about having next-day hair. The Smoothie Brush is a flex-brush with a bendable body and bristles to easily detangle wet or dry hair.



How do I use it: Apply Achieve 10 on towel-dried or dry hair. Rub a dime-size amount into the palm of your hands, then apply from roots to ends. If hair is thicker or longer, use another dime-size amount. Blow dry for a smooth and shiny style.



Use Day Off Dry Shampoo on dry hair. Shake well and press nozzle down completely. Spray throughout hair, wait ten seconds, then thoroughly brush through hair and style as normal.



Use the Smoothie Brush in the shower to massage scalp, and on damp or dry hair to untangle knots.



From Calista.



Includes: