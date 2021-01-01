This 3 Piece Sunbrella Sofa Set with Cushions is sure to turn your patio into a stylish center of outdoor entertainment. Its durable, reinforced aluminum frames and fade-resistant High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) wicker keep this set looking great for years and years. Each strand of wicker has been infused with a rich textured slate color and UV protection to ensure it will neither crack nor fade from regular sun exposure. The sofa and chair include fade- and mildew-resistant cushions covered in Sunbrella® fabric, with ties that keep both your cushions and guests from slipping off their seat. Once the party is over, you can unzip and remove the covers to easily wash off any spills. Complete with rust-proof brushed aluminum feet that are outfitted with plastic glides to allow you to endlessly rearrange the set without damaging your patio surface. Fabric: Canvas Flax