Magic Home 3-Piece Gray Suede 5-Seats L-Shape Reversible Sectionals Sofa with Chaise Lounge Storage Ottoman and Cup Holders

Increase the comfort level of your living space now with this 3 piece sectional sofa microfiber with reversible chaise lounge storage ottoman and cup holders. The simple but functional design of the sofa will easily be blended into the overall cohesiveness of your living room. The fill is made of 100% polyester foam with high resilience, making the sofa cozy for you to relax. The hardwood frame and legs provide sturdy support for long-time use. Color: Gray.