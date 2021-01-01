PRICELESS HOME 3-Piece White Striped 300 Thread Count Microfiber Twin XL Bed Sheets Set

Our Luxury Microfiber sheets feel light and airy, and the twill weave is breathable and wrinkle-resistant. These sheets will not pop off your mattress. You'll love the deep corner pockets on the fitted sheet that keep it in place all night long. Plus, the pillowcases are constructed with a pocket to surround your pillow and secure it in place. Enjoy these value-driven sheets, perfect for your guest room or weekend retreat. Sheet set includes: fitted sheet / flat sheet / two pillowcases (1-pillowcase for Twin and Twin XL). Sheets fit mattresses up to 18 in. deep. Color: White.