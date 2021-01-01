3 Piece Soft Storage Fabric Bin Set

These bins are simple and stylish in design yet functional and suitable for any room and for any age. These colorful and fun bins are perfect for cutting down on clutter and at the same time added some joyful atmosphere to your space with its thoughtful fun design. These soft storage bins easily pull out of your storage space thanks to the sewn-in handle. Durable, eye-catching and easy to use. This manufacturer thinks of ways to fit in your space and fit on your budget.