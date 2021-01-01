3 Piece Silicone Baking Mat Set - Silicone Mat for Baking Sheets Nonstick - Half Quarter Sheet Silicone Baking Mats for Cookie Sheet Pans - Non.

Best Quality Guranteed. QUARTER and HALF SHEETS BAKING MATS - Our 3 piece baking mat set includes two standard 11.5 x 16.5 inch half sheet mats and one 9 x 13 inches quarter sheet mat for creating homemade goodies at any size. Designed with colorful trim for fun baking with kids NONSTICK REUSABLE SILICONE - Food grade nonstick silicone mats are reinforced with transparent flexible fiberglass weave; a healthy BPA free alternative to disposable tin foil, parchment paper or grease spray that lets you bake and remove treats with ease PERFECT PASTRY RESULTS HEATED EVENLY - Flexible yet tear resistant and designed to withstand years of use. Cold resistant from -40F with heat resistance up to 480F. Ideal for a bread loaf roll, cupcake or macaroon batch, holiday cookies and more FOR PROFESSIONAL COMMERCIAL and HOME USE - Long lasting non toxic pastry mats with 0.75 mm thick design for a home or a professional dessert chef can be used with almost all standard