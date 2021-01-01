Linen Market 3 Piece Sheet Set Scallops Patterned, Twin, Sage (SS-4PC-SCL-TW-SA)

Luxury and Comfort-You'll Be Amazed At How Silky Soft, and Comfortable These Luxurious Bed Sheets Are! Simply Soft Luxury Sheet Sets Are Designer Sheets At An Unbelievable Price The Perfect Fit For Any Room in Your House - Bedroom, Guest Room, Kids Room, Dorm Room, Rv, Vacation Home Great Gift Idea For Men and Women, Moms and Dads, Valentine's - Mother's - Father's Day, Birthday, and Christmas CLASSIC TAILORED LOOK - Set includes: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet (with deep pockets), and two pillowcases. Twin/TwinXL come with one pillowcase. High Quality - Ultra Soft Microfiber Fabric Woven with The Finest Craftsmanship Good Hand Feel and Very Cozy To Sleep On Fade, Stain, Shrink and Wrinkle Resistant Machine Wash in Cold, and Quick Dries On Tumble Dry Low More Durable Than Any Cotton! TREMENDOUS SELECTION - Colors include Aqua, Black, Burgundy, Chocolate, Cream, Gold, Gray, Ivory, Light Gray, Navy, Purple, Sage, Taupe, and White. Patterns include Arrow, Blossoms, Burst of Vines, Coarse Paisley, Houndstooth, Honeycomb, Make A Wish, Mercedes, Polkadot, Puffed Chevron, Quatrefoil, Ribbon, Scallops, Soft Floral, Stippled, Thatch, Vines, and Wheatfield. Our Elegant Burst of Vines Pattern Sheet Set By Simply Soft Is Velvety Smooth with Exceptional Durability