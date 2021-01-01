Advertisement
This 3 Piece sectional seating group with cushions combines traditional elegance with a modern design to form the perfect addition to any outdoor setting. The frames are made of a naturally rust-free welded aluminum, and the powder coated matte black finish offers protection against corrosion while adding a contemporary look and feel. Envelop yourself in the thick cushions, which provide both comfort and durability while maintaining an air of grace. Boyel Living 3-Piece Sectional Seating Group with Blue Cushions | CNBL-08PBL