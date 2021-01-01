From manor park
Manor Park 3-Piece Rustic Wood & Metal Coffee Table Set - Rustic Oak
Lasso an industrial farmhouse feel into your home with this wood and metal accent three-piece table set. Mixed materials come together to deliver a rustic personality full of dynamic details. Both the rectangular coffee table and square side tables have lower shelves and feature metal X accents on two of their sides while metal brackets embrace the four top corners of each table. This set includes two side tables and one coffee table.