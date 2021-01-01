Welwick Designs 3-Piece Reclaimed Barnwood Mission Storage Coffee and Side Table Set with Baskets

Embrace the warmest welcome home with this mission-style trio placed in the most-frequented spot of your space. Its mixed blend of open and closed storage and touch of rustic craftsmanship gives the coffee and side tables a sense of artisanal modernism, while offering plenty of display realty. PVC rattan baskets accessibly accommodate all of your closed-storage needs in bohemian-inclined style. Each accent table features a bottom tier, perfect for arranging your choice of hardback books, pottery, and other thoughtfully placed decor. Constructed with warp-resistant MDF and ultra-durable laminate, this matching set is sure to invite you to sit and stay awhile for years to come. Color: Reclaimed Barnwood.