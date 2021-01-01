3 Piece Professional Dynamic Microphone Kit Cardioid Unidirectional Vocal Handheld MIC with Hard Carry Case Bag HolderClip 26ft XLR Audio Cable to.

UNIDIRECTIONAL - Cardioid pickup pattern captures source signal such as guitar amplifier or vocalist, while shunning off-axis sound minimizing background noise & feedback reproducing audio without interference from instruments or speakers on stage. DYNAMIC - For optimal clarity and punch, robust & resistant to moisture, achieving high gain before feedback, makes this microphone ideal for live vocal applications and for recording amplified instruments. ULTRA-WIDE FREQUENCY RESPONSE - for brilliant and transparent sound with integrated pop filter and windscreen to minimize breath and pop noises you can count on it to come through after countless gigs and studio applications. TRAVEL CASE & ACCESSORIES - Beautiful hard travel case & storage bag for microphone clip holders & professional grade 26+ft. XLR-to-1/4 cables supplied, perfect for professional studios & on-stage vocal performances all over the globe. HIGH QUALITY - Rug