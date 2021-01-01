Does your outdoor space need a refresh? This haven way replacement cushion adds color, comfort, and style to your outdoor patio set. The cushion is constructed with weather resistant olefin fabric to protect against sun fading and mold so that you can enjoy your outdoor space season after season. The well-padded design offers a comfortable place to relax and is the perfect way to update your outdoor patio or deck with simple, functional style. We offer this style in 2 seat sizes to accommodate your patio furniture set. Haven Way 3-Piece Red Patio Loveseat Cushion | 59-RD46LV