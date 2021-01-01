3 Piece Metal Tabletop Candlestick

100% Brand new and high quality. Hollow-carved design delivers a sense of dignity with natural freshness. With its unique fashion and elegant expression of the special passion and artistic taste. All of the tea light holders are decorated with bright octagonal K9 crystals beads and high-quality charm used throughout from the wires to the base which is rustless, fadeless, and stable. Handcrafted-slight variation in shape. Clean with a soft, dry cloth. Please beware of fire & candle safety rules. Otherwise, a flameless candle is recommended. Color: Gold