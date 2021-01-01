Island Retreat White 3-Piece Metal Frame Slate Grey Tek-Wood Resin Slats Patio Conversation Set

Create a cozy, outdoor entertaining area on your porch or patio area with the Island Retreat Patio Furniture Set. Perfect for entertaining, conversations or quiet relaxation, this set can be placed anywhere and mixed and matched as needed. Built to withstand the elements and look beautiful for years, the poly-resin slats will not fade, warp or rot and they will never need to be painted or stained. Its sturdy and durable stainless steel frame effortlessly accommodates the needs of your friends and family while adding a modern touch to your outdoor space.