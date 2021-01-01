3 Piece Memories Kitchen Trivet And Potholder Gift Set

This beautiful gift set makes it easy to serve hot treats and entertain family and friends with the signature modern farmhouse-style of the cozy moments collection by Precious Moments. Designed for cozy moments in the kitchen, this functional and stylish kitchen gift set adds a touch of inspiration to everyday tasks as well as serving delicious treats for family and friends. Make entertaining and cooking pleasure by sending this pretty and practical kitchenware to someone special for nearly any occasion. Makes a wonderful housewarming, wedding, birthday, holiday, or ‘just because of’ gift. Trivet is crafted of marble and bamboo.