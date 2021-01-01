kupet 3 Piece Living Room Sofa Set, Modern Sectional Couch Furniture Armchair, Loveseat and Three Seat, with Tufted Cushions, for Home or Office, Gray

Modern Style: The living room sofa set is for meeting your aesthetic needs, this set features a contemporary look and a streamlined silhouette. The brass nail head trip tastefully line the edges while the gilded patterned fabric offers a natural sheen featuring button tufted back cushions for a polished accent. Ultimate Comfort: kupet sectional couch set upholstered with velvety soft linen blend fabric in a neutral hue for an inviting look, this set will provide you with unrivaled comfort. High resilience sponge cushioning reinforced with thick inner springs will support your body when seated, and easily restore their shape. Square arms provide ample space for you to lay out and relax and place your remote in immediate reach. Sturdy & Functional: Enjoy your time to unwind after a long day with this set in your living room. Expertly crafted with a solid wood frame for maximum support, this sofa set is equipped with durability for years to come. Deep seating space is designed for hosting extra guests, while the 3-seat sofa can also be used as a daybed for a nap. Product Weight: 295 lbs; Sofa: 32'' H x 77.2'' W x 30'' D. Loveseat: 32'' H x 55.1'' W x 30'' D Armchair: 32'' H x 32.7'' W x 30'' D. This product comes with three boxes. Requires simple assembly, instructions and tool kit included. Easy maintenance with a damp cloth. Compact Structure: The compact structure of this sofa set is suitable for a cozy living room while providing ample seating space. Arrange the 3 pieces together or move the armchair to bedroom according to your needs and create a harmonious overall look.