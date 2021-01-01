EVE PEARL 3-Piece Lip Therapy, Peaches & Pink P op Collection

This complete lip set from EVE PEARL gives your lips a hint of healthy-looking color, moisture, and a kissable taste. Each collection includes a Lip Therapy, Dual-Performance Lip Color, and Sheer Nudes Lip Gloss. The color combinations are designed to keep you on trend, while enhancing the appearance, texture, and feel of your lips. The color combinations--designed by Eve herself--are suited for all skin tones and ages. How do I use it: Apply the lip color to the center bottom and top of your lips. There's no need to go all out or fill in all the way and no need for liner. With the lip gloss, use the applicator to go over the lip color and out to extend the size of your natural lips. The gloss will help keep the natural look. Use the Lip Therapy during the day or at night. From EVE PEARL. Includes: