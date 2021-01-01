Foundry Select 3 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Teak Wood

This solid wooden garden dining set will truly add a touch of sophistication and refinement to your garden, patio or living room. Constructed from extremely durable teak hard wood, these pieces of teak furniture have been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long lasting piece of garden furniture. The table and chairs are easy to clean and maintain. The garden dining set is also easy to assemble.