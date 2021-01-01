From outdoor interiors llc
OUTDOOR INTERIORS LLC 3-Piece Eucalyptus and Grey Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair Set with Round Accent Table
This All-Weather Wicker and Eucalyptus Lounge Set is made from sustainable, plantation-grown eucalyptus hardwood and is finished with a beautiful brown umber stain for long lasting outdoor use and durability. Being on trend, we have designed this lounger set with our comfortable and carefree driftwood grey textured HDPE all-weather woven wicker. The round accent table is made from eucalyptus.