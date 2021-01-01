3 Piece Duvet Cover Set Queen Size Gray - 100% Hypoallergenic Microfiber - Shrinkage and Fade Resistant Bedding Collection with Corner Ties & Zipper Closure - Soft & Machine Washable(90x92)

Give your bedroom an elegant and stylish update with 100% plain brushed Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, helps you sleep peacefully throughout the year. The solid color scheme pairs easily with your existing decor, and the allover textured detailing brings chic sophistication to your interior. This bedding set comes with a duvet cover and pillowcase(s) for a cohesive interior update. Specifications: • Color Scheme: Gray • Size: Twin • Piece Count: 2 • Set Includes: • 1pc Duvet Cover(68x92 inch) • 1pc Pillowcase (20x26+2 inch) • Size: Queen • Piece Count: 3 • Set Includes: • 1pc Duvet Cover(90x92 inch) • 2pc Pillowcases (20x26+2 inch) • Size: King • Piece Count: 3 • Set Includes: • 1pc Duvet Cover(104x92 inch) • 2pc Pillowcases(20x30+2 inch) Fabric and Design: • Fabric: Made with 100% plain brushed Microfiber fabric, to help reduce of dust mites and bacteria. • Design: Seal off your luxury quilt, comforter or duvet quicker and easier than regular button closure to speed up your bed making process with long zipper closure. Features: • Luxuriously soft feel for a great night sleep with less tossing and turning • Extra softness, durability, breathable. No Bad Smell! No Feather Poking! Super Soft & Cozy! Care Instructions Wrinkle free with no ironing necessary, machine washable in cold water and tumble dry on low. Diverse usage An ideal gift for yourself or lovers, whether young or old, men or women, mother or father in spring, summer, autumn and winter.