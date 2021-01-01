Boyel Living 3-Piece Gray Purple Dining Set Bistro Table Set with Chairs, Natural

It is made of MDF materials and painted iron pipes, making this set sturdy, stable and durable. In addition to the desktop, there is an extra shelf under the desk that you can use to store your items, such as wine, cups, fruits, snacks, newspapers, magazines, etc. The curved chair backrest is ergonomically designed to make you feel comfortable, and most importantly the curved shape fits perfectly with the edge of the table. Let this table and chair set create an elegant dining environment for your home. Color: Natural.