3-Piece Counter Height Dining Table Set With 2 Upholstered Bar Stools/Chairs And Wine Racks, Open Storage Shelves

Introduce modern style to your casual dining nook or entertainment area with the warm and elegant feel with this 2-person Counter Height Dining Set. Designed with small spaces in mind, this elegant pub set offers a sleek and trendy silhouette, highlighting a beautiful contrast between the faux marble countertop and the metal base with a soft black/gold finish. Designed with 3 practical shelves to meet all of your storage needs, 4 glass holders and 2 wine racks allows you enjoying a glass of wine when dining with your loved ones. Color: Black