Our collapsible laundry hampers are coated on the inside, to ensure it does not absorb or leak moisture and keep your surroundings mold-free! Use it for organizing detergents and cleaning supplies in your laundry room or bathroom. Or keep your laundry together effortlessly with these stylish laundry baskets. The sturdy, removable, bag in stylish designs makes moving your laundry from hamper to machine as simple as a lift. With a collapsible frame, this hamper not only cleans up your living space, but it looks good doing so. Use it a home or in the dorms, and always keep that laundry as organized as the rest of your home. Get creative with fun designs and colors that are easy to mix and match with an assortment of sizes, colors, and patterns. Bring color and interest to a dull room with vibrant hues and a sophisticated look while also adding functionality. DII 3-Piece Cotton Laundry Basket Polyester in Blue | CAMZ38354