Better Homes & Gardens 3 Piece Cool Mist Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser Set, Woodgrain, 100 mL

Better Homes & Gardens 3 Piece 100 mL Diffuser Set, Woodgrain:100 mL Woodgrain Diffuser5 mL 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil5 mL 100% Pure Peppermint Essential Oil100 mL reservoir that lasts up to 4 hours16 different color changing optionsAutomatically shuts off when dry for added safetyHumidifies the air and enhances environment with aromatherapyUltrasonic vibration releases a cool mist into the surrounding airDiffuser can be used with your favorite essential oilsInstructions: Add water to the fill line of the diffuser, or just below the fill line for a stronger mist. Add a few drops of essential oil to the water. Reattach the diffuser well cover. Replace lid and turn diffuser on to begin dispersing aroma and cool mist into your room. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETSCAUTION: Flammable. If pregnant, suffering from any medical condition, or taking medication, consult your physician before use. May irritate skin. Not for internal use. Store in a cool, dry location.