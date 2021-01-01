Clihome 3-Piece Brown Contemporary Dining Table Set 29.1 in. Kitchen Table with 18.1 in. 2-Benches of Armless Chairs

3-Piece dining set comes complete with a spacious table and 2 benches that will add a modern touch to your home; 3 stunning neutral shades to best match your space. Designed with easy and fast assembly in mind, each set comes conveniently flat packed with easy to follow instructions and all necessary tools included. Both two lightweight benches can be conveniently tucked under the standard height table to space-saving storage while not in use, great solution for small spaces, small condo, small kitchen, studio apartment and more. Color: brown.