VECELO 3-Piece Coffee Table Set, Accent Furniture for Living Room, Bedroom, Home and Office, Industrial Metal Frame, Black

3-Piece Table Set: Includes one coffee table and 2 end tables, Coffee table measures 47"(L) x 15.7"(W) x 17.7"(H) and 2 end tables measure 11. 8" W x 15. 8" L x 21. 7" H Vecelo Coffee Table Set is constructed of high-quality MDF board which are thick and durable enough to strongly support the end itself and stuff inside or on it.Four adjustable metal feet pads keep the nightstand balanced on uneven ground and increase its stability. Versatile Living Room Tables: Suitable for many occasions, such as a bedroom, living room, study, office, pantry, etc. This end table can be used as a nightstand,bedside table, sofa table, tea table ect,This coffee table is used as console table,entryway table,tv ect. Assembly Required : Detailed instructions, hardware and tools included,easy to assemble following the clear instructions and labeled parts.Any questions of the assembly have,please contact us freely. 100% Satisfaction: Five years Manufacturing limited Warranty and friendly customer support, if there are any problems with the product you received, please contact us to get free parts or a NEW item for replacement. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately