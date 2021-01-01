3 Piece Canning Jar Set

Introducing the new clip top bottle shapes for 2019! Each bottle has been beautifully designed with traditional yet modern styling with bold embodiments. These bottles are perfect for storing and preserving oils, vinegar, cordials, and syrups. The bottles feature a clip top lid and the bottle’s measurements are displayed in both us fl oz and liters. The lid and clear seal are neutral in color to complement most interiors. The packaging consists of a swing ticket with care and uses instructions. These bottles are not suitable for carbonated liquids.