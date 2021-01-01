Canora Grey 3 Piece Bistro Set Cast Aluminum Bronze

This bistro set, made of cast aluminium, provides a comfortable seating experience for you and your guests. The outdoor chairs and table, made of cast aluminium, are both sturdy and durable. The rust-resistant and weather-resistant material makes the furniture set ideal for outdoor use. The beautiful patterns make the bistro set an elegant addition to your outdoor space. Additionally, the coffee table has an umbrella hole that can perfectly accommodate your umbrella to protect you from sun or rain. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily.Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Color: Bronze